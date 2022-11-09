Home Cities Chennai

Heavy rain in Chennai on Nov 11, 12; 14 districts issued orange alert

Severe rainfall is expected on November 11 and 12, with an orange alert issued for 15 districts including Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

Heavy rains are likely in Chennai for three days starting November 10 | P JAWAHAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai and neighbouring districts are likely to receive heavy downpours for three consecutive days, starting November 10, said the Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

Severe rainfall is expected on November 11 and 12, with an orange alert issued for 15 districts including Chennai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. The latest rains was triggered by a low-pressure brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the next 48 hours. It may move northwestwards towards TN - UT coasts during November 9-11,” said RMC.

According to Nungambakkam weather station’s reading for the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Chennai received the highest rainfall of 6 cm. Several areas received light to moderate rainfall. Kolathur and Malar Colony in Anna Nagar received 53 mm.  

