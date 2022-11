Power cut in parts of Chennai on Nov 11; check list here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday (November 11).

Power will be restored earlier if the work is completed, said TANGEDCO.

Here are the areas:

TAMBARAM:

MADAMBAKKAM: Paduvanchery, Annai Sathiya Nagar, Welcome colony, Kurinji Nagar, Ganesh Nagar and nearby areas.

GUINDY

VANUVAMPET: Kesari Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Street, Tagore Street, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Buvaneshwari Nagar, Madipakkam, Moovarasampet, Sankaran Street, Ponniamman Koil, Madipakkam Main Road, Anna Street and nearby areas.

AMBATTUR

THIRUVERKADU: Kendhra Vihar, Madhiravedu, Noombal, P.H. Road, Mehta Hospital, Macno Estate.

