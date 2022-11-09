Union Minister Kishan Reddy inspects Vadapalani metro station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of the Northeast Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday took the metro from Vadapalani to Alandur after inspecting the Vadapalani one.

The Union Minister accompanied by Chennai Metro Rail managing director MA Siddique also interacted with passengers and enquired about their experiences.

He later told reporters that metro rail work under phase-I has been completed in major cities and work on phase-II has begun.

Kishan Reddy also mentioned that funds have been allocated to the Tamil Nadu government for metro rail work and funds are also being allocated for additional work, a release stated.

