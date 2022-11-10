A helping hand from kids: Children set up stalls, sell their handmade products in Mylapore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This weekend, Madras Midtown Ladies Circle 7 is back with the Little Market, a pop-up event where children between 5 and 18 years set up stalls and sell their handmade products. The aim of the event is two-fold — sharpening the entrepreneurial skills of children and proceeds from the sale will go to Sei Sanjeevani, a trust that provides therapy to underprivileged children with cerebral palsy.

“This event is focussed on enabling kids to get an idea of what it’s like to run a stall, produce their own wares, market them, price them etc. This is focussed on being an altogether different learning experience for children,” said Kirthika Sekar, chairperson, MMLC 7.

There are 30 stalls in the event. Products ranging from soaps, candles, popcorn, baked goods and simulation games are expected to be up for grabs at the event. The event is expected to attract a footfall of around 500, Kirthika added.

“We also see this as a way by which children can be weaned off their gadgets, by having them focus on a craft-based activity. Many parents who have booked their stalls have reported how their children have become engrossed in making these products,” she said.

A number of workshops have also been lined up alongside the event — a greeting card-making workshop by Camlin, painting and storytelling workshops, IQ/EQ activity sessions etc. these workshops are free and open to children.

This event will also raise awareness among the children about the cause they’re contributing to, in the hope that it will inspire empathy in them, said Kirthika. Additionally, children participating in the workshop also get to realise where their core skills lie. Little Market organised by MMLC 7 will be held on November 12, at Primrose 131, Mylapore, from 10 am-3 pm.

For details, call: 7708298888

CHENNAI: This weekend, Madras Midtown Ladies Circle 7 is back with the Little Market, a pop-up event where children between 5 and 18 years set up stalls and sell their handmade products. The aim of the event is two-fold — sharpening the entrepreneurial skills of children and proceeds from the sale will go to Sei Sanjeevani, a trust that provides therapy to underprivileged children with cerebral palsy. “This event is focussed on enabling kids to get an idea of what it’s like to run a stall, produce their own wares, market them, price them etc. This is focussed on being an altogether different learning experience for children,” said Kirthika Sekar, chairperson, MMLC 7. There are 30 stalls in the event. Products ranging from soaps, candles, popcorn, baked goods and simulation games are expected to be up for grabs at the event. The event is expected to attract a footfall of around 500, Kirthika added. “We also see this as a way by which children can be weaned off their gadgets, by having them focus on a craft-based activity. Many parents who have booked their stalls have reported how their children have become engrossed in making these products,” she said. A number of workshops have also been lined up alongside the event — a greeting card-making workshop by Camlin, painting and storytelling workshops, IQ/EQ activity sessions etc. these workshops are free and open to children. This event will also raise awareness among the children about the cause they’re contributing to, in the hope that it will inspire empathy in them, said Kirthika. Additionally, children participating in the workshop also get to realise where their core skills lie. Little Market organised by MMLC 7 will be held on November 12, at Primrose 131, Mylapore, from 10 am-3 pm. For details, call: 7708298888