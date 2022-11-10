Home Cities Chennai

Doorstep delivery for fashionistas: Boutique on wheels in Chennai

Chennai-based start-up Pikbig has launched a boutique on wheels that carries a collection of garments (for women) to customers across the city.

Published: 10th November 2022 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI : When things go awry, retail therapy can do wonders for me but the wish for new clothes must compete with my laziness to leave my house. Online shopping has served me well, but there is something about feeling the material and finding that perfect fit that is lost in the process. Recognising this gap in the market, Chennai-based start-up Pikbig has launched a boutique on wheels that carries a collection of garments (for women) to customers across the city.

Despite a brick-and-mortar store in Ashok Nagar and an online outlet, the year-old brand began this operation in founder Karthick G’s hometown Nagercoil last year, catering to a Covid-cautious audience. As it saw seasonal success, they decided to move to Chennai a month ago for a more lucrative, year-long business. “Initially, we were targeting elite customers, but now we are taking the concept to apartments, gated communities, and bungalows and covering all segments (of the market), offering affordable options of Indo- western clothing, western tops, Kurtis and more starting from Rs 500. But we do need broad roads to go to the customer. There should not be any disturbance to the public,” he adds.

The convenient shopping experience travels, based on appointment, to all areas in the city and even offers a trial room in the van for consumers to test their fits. In addition to this, customisation of garments is also in the pipeline for the brand, the founder informs. One may wonder if travelling across the city for the sale of one garment is feasible for the start-up, but according to Karthick, this has to do with the customers.

“We are getting a lot of feedback from the consumers and doing market surveys. When we take our bus to a certain customer’s house — we give a prior presentation — there are chances of them putting it on a family group or informing the neighbours if they like what they see and thus, it is a growing customer base. Other people in the area can also visit the store. It’s a new concept and people have been happy to welcome us as we are going to their doorsteps and saving time and providing that comfort,” he adds.

When comparing the experience to online shopping, Karthick mentions that the latter is based on an image and often people order and then return the product. The boutique on wheels thus solves this issue. The brand is already working on some plans for the future. Karthick mentions that several have called him asking for a van of their own and so, a franchise-style model may be on the table. He also shares that he wishes to integrate technology and try the concept of e-commerce. For the same, the brand is currently looking for investors. But as of now, he is not planning to charge consumers who wish to book a visit from the van.

To book an appointment, call 8838597268; visit pikbig.com.

