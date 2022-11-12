Waterlogging woes surface as rains lash Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few places in Ashok Pillar, Egmore and Pulianthope witnessed waterlogging after intermittent heavy rains lashed the city since Thursday night. While there was water on New Ferrance Road, Demellows Road and Decoster Road, they were motorable.

“Even though the corporation workers have been pumping out the water since morning, there is still ankle-deep water and it entered several shops as the area is prone to waterlogging even after a small spell of rain,” said I Kaleem, a worker at a beef stall in Decoster Road. Residents of the fourth and sixth streets in VOC Nagar on Perambur Barracks Road were also affected as sewage got mixed with rainwater.

In Ashok Pillar, waterlogging was witnessed in the third, fourth and fifth avenues. “The height of the main road has increased in Ashok Pillar, Vadapalani and Virugambakkam and due to this residential areas are affected severely. This has been the situation during every monsoon. ,” said S Bakrudeen, a shopkeeper in Ashok Pillar.

Other main roads in the city including North Usman Road in T Nagar, Egmore High Road, BV Road in Perambur, were also waterlogged following rains in the morning. Talking to media persons, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply KN Nehru said around 900 pumps were kept ready and 116 have been put to use so far. “We have cleared 92 fallen trees since November 29.

Boats have also been kept ready and arrangements have been made to cook for at least two lakh people, three times a day. A total of 169 relief camps have been set up. Metro water has also deployed sewer sucker machines in some areas and all the subways are motorable,” he said.

Stalin visits rain-hit areas

After returning from Madurai, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Kalki Nagar along Velacherry inner ring road where the rainwater was being pumped out from Veerangal rivulet. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi accompanied him

CHENNAI: A few places in Ashok Pillar, Egmore and Pulianthope witnessed waterlogging after intermittent heavy rains lashed the city since Thursday night. While there was water on New Ferrance Road, Demellows Road and Decoster Road, they were motorable. “Even though the corporation workers have been pumping out the water since morning, there is still ankle-deep water and it entered several shops as the area is prone to waterlogging even after a small spell of rain,” said I Kaleem, a worker at a beef stall in Decoster Road. Residents of the fourth and sixth streets in VOC Nagar on Perambur Barracks Road were also affected as sewage got mixed with rainwater. In Ashok Pillar, waterlogging was witnessed in the third, fourth and fifth avenues. “The height of the main road has increased in Ashok Pillar, Vadapalani and Virugambakkam and due to this residential areas are affected severely. This has been the situation during every monsoon. ,” said S Bakrudeen, a shopkeeper in Ashok Pillar. Other main roads in the city including North Usman Road in T Nagar, Egmore High Road, BV Road in Perambur, were also waterlogged following rains in the morning. Talking to media persons, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply KN Nehru said around 900 pumps were kept ready and 116 have been put to use so far. “We have cleared 92 fallen trees since November 29. Boats have also been kept ready and arrangements have been made to cook for at least two lakh people, three times a day. A total of 169 relief camps have been set up. Metro water has also deployed sewer sucker machines in some areas and all the subways are motorable,” he said. Stalin visits rain-hit areas After returning from Madurai, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Kalki Nagar along Velacherry inner ring road where the rainwater was being pumped out from Veerangal rivulet. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi accompanied him