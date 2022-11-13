1,046 cusecs released from Chembarambakkam lake

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rains in catchment areas resulted in the release of 1,046 cusecs of surplus water from Chembarambakkam Lake on Saturday. A water resources department (WRD) official told TNIE that the inflow into the lake was 2,152 cusecs by 4 pm on Saturday. “Water will be released during the daytime as a safety measure. One tmcft will be vacant until the monsoon ends,” the official added. WRD officials have advised residents in low-lying areas to relocate to safer areas.

