1,046 cusecs released from Chembarambakkam lake

A water resources department (WRD) official told TNIE that the inflow into the lake was 2,152 cusecs by 4 pm on Saturday.

Published: 13th November 2022 04:23 AM

Water being released from the Chembarambakkam Lake following heavy rains

Water being released from the Chembarambakkam Lake following heavy rains. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heavy rains in catchment areas resulted in the release of 1,046 cusecs of surplus water from Chembarambakkam Lake on Saturday. A water resources department (WRD) official told TNIE that the inflow into the lake was 2,152 cusecs by 4 pm on Saturday. “Water will be released during the daytime as a safety measure. One tmcft will be vacant until the monsoon ends,” the official added. WRD officials have advised residents in low-lying areas to relocate to safer areas.

