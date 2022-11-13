Home Cities Chennai

Russian sailor killed in accident at Kamarajar port

According to the police, a cargo ship from Russia, UHL Fortune, was berthed in the Kamarajar Port in Kattupalli.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old Russian sailor died after a crane cable snapped and heavy machinery fell on him at the Kamarajar Port. Another sailor was injured in the incident on Friday night.The deceased is Vinokurov Konstantin of Kaliningrad, and the injured is Aldovino Rommel Casas (43) from Batangas city in the Philippines.

According to the police, a cargo ship from Russia, UHL Fortune, was berthed in the Kamarajar Port in Kattupalli. The ship arrived on November 9 with heavy machinery and spare parts. On Friday night, crane operator Srinivasan was unloading the machinery.

“At around 10 pm, the iron rope of the crane snapped, and the machinery fell on Konstantin. He suffered grievous head injuries and died on the spot, while Casas suffered a fracture on his right leg. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kodambakkam,” said the police. Minjur police registered a case and a probe is on.

