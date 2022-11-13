Suspected IS sympathiser arrested by Chennai cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man suspected to be a sympathiser of Islamic State (IS) was arrested by the city police during a vehicle check, in Royapuram on Friday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been informed about the arrest, said the police.

The arrested accused was identified as Nagoor Meeran, who runs a mobile tempered glass shop near Ethiraj College in Egmore. Meeran lives with his mother who runs, a Burmese street food shop in Tondiarpet and they live at a rented house in Patel Nagar, said the police.

“Meeran was on his bike and going towards Parrys on Friday when police personnel stopped him on East Cemetery Road in Royapuram and asked for documents. The police on suspicion frisked him and found a diary which contained writings about the IS,” said a senior police officer.

Inquiries revealed Meeran often watched YouTube videos about fundamentalists. An investigation officer said, “We verified his mobile call logs and found nothing suspicious. .” Further investigations are on.

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man suspected to be a sympathiser of Islamic State (IS) was arrested by the city police during a vehicle check, in Royapuram on Friday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been informed about the arrest, said the police. The arrested accused was identified as Nagoor Meeran, who runs a mobile tempered glass shop near Ethiraj College in Egmore. Meeran lives with his mother who runs, a Burmese street food shop in Tondiarpet and they live at a rented house in Patel Nagar, said the police. “Meeran was on his bike and going towards Parrys on Friday when police personnel stopped him on East Cemetery Road in Royapuram and asked for documents. The police on suspicion frisked him and found a diary which contained writings about the IS,” said a senior police officer. Inquiries revealed Meeran often watched YouTube videos about fundamentalists. An investigation officer said, “We verified his mobile call logs and found nothing suspicious. .” Further investigations are on.