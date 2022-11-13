Home Cities Chennai

Work on Kilambakkam bus terminus boundary wall delayed over clarity on land ownership

The bus terminus project has been plagued by delays due to Covid-19 and various other factors.

Published: 13th November 2022

Work in progress at the bus terminus at Kilambakkam in Chennai | Martin louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The plan to build a boundary wall for Kilambakkam bus terminus has been hit as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is awaiting details over subdivision of a land parcel on which the wall is to be built, according to a CMDA official.

Survey number 196 covering an extent of 1.32 hectares was not subdivided properly resulting in confusion over land ownership. When 88.52 acres were transferred by the land commissioner to the CMDA under Rule 13 of the TamilNadu Land Reforms (Disposal of Surplus Land) Rules 1965, 50 cents owned by All India Islamic Foundation was not taken into account, sources said.

These land parcels were declared as surplus lands from the holding of Kasturi Estate Pvt Ltd in Kilambakkam under Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (disposal of surplus land) Rules 1965. V N A Jalal of All India Islamic Foundation said the land was bought in 1968. “We have all records. We wrote a letter to the CMDA following which the revenue department went through the records and subdivided survey number 196 and issued a patta for our land on June 20, 2022,” he said.

The bus terminus project has been plagued by delays due to Covid-19 and various other factors. Plans are on to build a skywalk to provide a rail link to the new bus stand after proposal to link it with Metro is unlikely to take place during the second phase of Chennai Metro work as no funds have been sanctioned for the project.

