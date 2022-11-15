17-year-old football player who lost her leg due to botched surgery dies in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old football player who lost her right leg due to a botched surgery died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital today morning.

According to sources, Priya who was in the intensive care unit at RGGGH developed kidney, and heart-related problems and succumbed to multiple organ failures today at 7.15 am.

Priya was a state-level player, she was pursuing a degree in Physical Education at Queen Mary’s College in Chennai.

Priya had suffered a ligament tear in her knee and was taken to Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar recently. The doctors there performed surgery on her, and post-surgery, Priya’s leg was swollen and also she developed other complications. she was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said R Vijay, Priya’s brother.

Doctors at the RGGGH decided to amputate the leg to save her life.

Dr R Shanthimalar, Director of Medical Education (full additional charge) said, among two doctors, one was a senior resident and the other was an assistant professor.

After Priya's demise, Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the hospital and met the girl's family.

"It is a case of medical negligence. After the surgery, the compression band was tightened excessively affecting the blood circulation,” Health Minister Ma Subramanian told the press.

The minister said, the two doctors will be suspended, and departmental action will be taken. A police complaint is also to be filed and legal action will follow. He also said a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family will be announced and one of her three brothers will get a government job.

The Minister on Monday had said that the government will help her rehabilitation with a high-end prosthetic limb and physiotherapy and a request for a government job will be considered.

