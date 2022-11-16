An invite to the Korean culture

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai is home to almost 4,000 Koreans, and fans of Korean culture. Be it a steaming bowl of noodles or tips on Korean glass skin or the list of K-pop you vibe to in the recent days, Korean influence is everywhere. To maximise this experience, Korea Fair in India 2022 (KFI), will be held in the city.

With the theme ‘Korean Wave: Made in Korea, loved in India,’ the fair is organised by Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA - Chennai), in association with Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, Korea Tourism Organisation, InKo Centre, and Express Avenue Mall. Jihwan Eun, director general, KOTRA Chennai, says, “It is the first time the fair is being conducted in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Korean consumer products are not so popular in Tamil Nadu.

This fair should be the right event to reach the people of the state and make them know about the Korean products, culture and food.” Speaking on the growing interest of Chennaiites in Korean culture he adds, “In Chennai, we have Hyundai and Samsung factories, making it an industrial city. But, we didn’t have much chance to tell people about our culture. Today, when I meet the people of the city, they say that they are familiar with the K-dramas, K-pops and K-movies because of OTT platforms. So, I think it is the right time to organise this event.”

Giving a glimpse into the enthralling Korean culture, the event showcases K-consumer products from over 20 exhibitors representing cosmetics, foods, electronics, fashion, jewellery, and much more. The list of exhibitors include Korikart, SK International, Dashing Diva, Mirabell Cosmetics, Lisen, K-love India, My Oppa Korean Store and Borotik Industries. Customers are free to test things, including K-food and cosmetic items.

Additionally, Busan, Korea’s second-largest city, which is vying to host the World EXPO 2030, has its own pavilion at KFI 2022. In order to promote economic connections, the event also has a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) desk. The Korea Tourism Organisation’s pavilion provides information about Korea’s fascinating tourism destinations.

At the B2B enclaves and booths, business people may connect with Korean enterprises. K-pop, K-dramas, and K-dance shows are also organised. The visitors may win prizes by taking part in impromptu competitions like games and quizzes. The Korean companies are benefitting by marketing their products in Chennai with the support of their Indian partners.

Jihwan sums up, “India and Korea are very important trade partners. We have had the free trade agreement for more than ten years and an event like this can promote more trade and investment in both the countries.” The event will be held from November 17 to 20 at Express Avenue Mall. For details, contact Kamaleshan F, deputy manager, KOTRA, Chennai: 9042852162

