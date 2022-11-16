Home Cities Chennai

CMDA to conduct feasibility study to widen 423 roads in 20 local bodies

Published: 16th November 2022

S Kolathur Main Road is among the 423 roads proposed for widening by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority | Ashwin Prasath

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has proposed to widen 423 roads in the jurisdiction of 20 local bodies, including Greater Chennai Corporation, Tambaram and Avadi Corporations, to ensure seamless connectivity.

Official sources told TNIE that the 423 roads have been notified and a feasibility study will be conducted to find out which roads could be taken up for the project. According to the notification available with TNIE, CMDA has notified that under Section 17 (2) of the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act of 1971, it has been proposed to carry out street alignment within CMA and make a variation to the Second Master Plan.

“The street alignment shall be half width of the right of way measured on either side of the central line of the road as existing in cases where specific street alignment has not been indicated in the second master plan. In the case where railway line abuts on one side, the proposed widening shall be totally on the other side,” said the notification.

Former Anna University professor of urban engineering KP Subramanian meanwhile questioned the notification. “Section 17(2) doesn’t confer any power to anyone. It simply reads - The master plan may propose or provide for all or any of the following matters, including the major road and Street improvement.”

“Roads to be taken up for widening (street alignment) have to be included in the master plan. The Second Master Plan, for example, has listed over 100 roads, where the street alignment has to be undertaken. Therefore, proper studies have to be carried out to justify the widening, make necessary modifications in the master plan by adopting all processes and get the approval of the government,” he added.

Former CMDA chief planner Krishna Kumar said officials have to work out the compensation package for people whose land will be impacted.

