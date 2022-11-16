Respite from rain lets Chennai Corpn repair roads

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation used the relief from rains on Tuesday to carry out road repair work. On Monday night itself, the civic body repaired roads in 20 locations, including in areas where waterlogging was reported.

Officials said roads were fixed in Pulianthope which was waterlogged in the first spell of rains along with streets in Velachery and Teynampet, including RK Mutt Road. The corporation had identified 85,500 sq m of roads across the city where patches were identified and 80 MT of the cold mix were supplied to all 15 zones and bus route roads. Around 2,500 streets were identified in need of patching or repair work and 400 bus routes need repair.

“Of the 85,000 sq m of roads, we have completed 75% of work over the last month. We will finish the remaining by the end of the week,” said a corporation official. ‘Mugalivakkam will be flood-free next year’ Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru who inspected waterlogged areas in Mugalivakkam on Tuesday told reporters that permanent arrangements will be in place to ensure that the area does not flood next year. Water from the surplus canal in Porur spilled over to the nearby streets, flooding the residences.

When pointed out that the area is flooded during every rain, the minister said the construction of a new canal was underway along Madanandapuram at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore and culverts are being widened so that there is no flooding from next year.

“The situation here is expected to return to normalcy by Tuesday evening,” Nehru said. He added that the surplus canal was encroached on in many places contributing to the flooding and work was on to remove encroachments in Manapakkam and Kolapakkam areas along the canal.

