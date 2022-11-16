Home Cities Chennai

Search at houses of suspects in NIA cases in Chennai

The Chennai police on Tuesday searched the houses of suspects connected to cases recently registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police on Tuesday searched the houses of suspects connected to cases recently registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA). Sources said the search carried out at the house of Aarun Rashid (40) at Muthialpet police station limits resulted in the seizure of Rs 4.9 lakh and foreign currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh. Police also seized Rs 10.3 lakh from his trading company on Salai Vinayagar Koil Street at Mannady.

Electronic gadgets, laptops, credit cards, debit cards were seized from the houses of Aarun Rashid, Mohammed Mustafa (31) (at Esplanade); Toufiq Ahamed (29) (at Seven Wells); and Md Tabriz (32) (Kodungaiyur). Two cases were registered under CrPC 102 (power of police officers to seize certain property). 

