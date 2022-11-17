Home Cities Chennai

12 years after Act, CUMTA to hold first meet on Thursday

The meeting will be held 12 years after the CUMTA Act came into being.

Published: 17th November 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

The CUMTA Act aims to streamline the activities of transportation agencies | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mobility projects worth Rs 95,000 crore are being taken up by various agencies in Chennai as Chief Minister MK Stalin is all set to chair the first meeting of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) on Thursday.

The meeting will be held 12 years after the CUMTA Act came into being. The Act, passed in 2010 during the regime of then chief minister M Karunanidhi for coordination and streamlining of the activities of agencies involved in planning, operating and managing transportation systems, was notified only in January 2019. It was later amended in September 2020 by appointing the chief minister as chairman.
As the focus is on bringing all transport organisations under CUMTA, it came to light that 25 projects worth Rs 69,000 crore are ongoing while 55 projects or studies worth Rs 26,000 crore have been proposed, sources told TNIE.

During the meeting on Thursday, the second amendment to the CUMTA Act will be taken up, added sources. The new amendment will result in a two-tier structure for CUMTA.

CUMTA will be supported by an executive committee headed by the chief secretary. The committee will be responsible for decisions related to implementation and operations, whereas the authority will be responsible for major policy-level decisions pertaining to urban transport. Besides, new members will be drafted. They could be special invitees dealing with the urban built environment and transport planning.
The amendment would also offer clarity on the post of member-secretary or chief executive officer.

The Act states that the chief urban planner (transport), Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, shall be the member-secretary of the Authority and will be appointed by the government. Other issues, including ratification and approval for the tender process of updating the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the proposed expanded Chennai Metropolitan Area covering 5,904 sq km could also be discussed.

What to expect
The new amendment will result in a two-tier structure for CUMTA and would offer clarity on the post of member-secretary or chief executive officer

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUMTA chennai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp