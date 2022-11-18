Alstom inks Rs 946.92 crore deal with CMRL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alstom was awarded a contract worth Rs 946.92 crore to supply 26 three-car driverless trains by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday. The agreement was signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (Systems and Operations), CMRL and Rajeev Joisar, commercial director - India and South Asia, Alstom Transport India Limited in presence of M A Siddique, MD of CMRL. The first train will be delivered in August 2024 and will undergo testing for 14 months. Dr Prasanna Kumar Acharya, director (Finance), A R Rajendran, chief general manager, senior officials, and others were present on the occasion.