Home Cities Chennai

Alstom inks Rs 946.92 crore deal with CMRL

Alstom was awarded a contract worth Rs 946.92 crore to supply 26 three-car driverless trains by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday.

Published: 18th November 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Chennai Metro (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alstom was awarded a contract worth Rs 946.92 crore to supply 26 three-car driverless trains by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (Systems and Operations), CMRL and Rajeev Joisar, commercial director - India and South Asia, Alstom Transport India Limited in presence of M A Siddique, MD of CMRL.

The first train will be delivered in August 2024 and will undergo testing for 14 months. Dr Prasanna Kumar Acharya, director (Finance), A R Rajendran, chief general manager, senior officials, and others were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alstom Chennai Metro
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp