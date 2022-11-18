Stalker attacks 20-year-old woman on Chennai road with beer bottle

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old stalker brutally attacked a woman with beer bottle in full public view after she rejected his overtures in Chennai on Tuesday night. The woman suffered severe injuries to her face and cheek and had to undergo 25 sutures to stop bleeding, police said. The accused, identified as K Naveen Kumar of Vepery in Chennai, was arrested on Thursday for attempt to murder. He had befriended the 20-year-old woman from Kerala through Facebook six months ago by claiming that he was a Navy officer and said he would meet her in Chennai once he reaches shore. The victim, an aspiring airhostess, was working in customer relationship department of a hotel in Kilpauk on Poonamallee High Road. “On Tuesday night, the woman was on her way to her hostel located a few streets away from the hotel. All staff members use the back entrance of the hotel to leave after work. A few minutes after she started walking, Naveen accosted the victim and forced her to accept his marriage proposal,” a senior police officer said. As the woman rejected his proposal, an angry Naveen allegedly broke the beer bottle he was hiding under his clothes and stabbed her on the face and cheek. Though some onlookers attempted to nab him, Naveen fled the spot. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital. Police said Naveen Kumar was working in a private company as a contract staff. “After she came to know that he was lying, she started avoiding him. Naveen, however, was stalking the woman for the past one week and took note of her shift timings and the route she took to return to her hostel,” police said. Naveen stabbed her to foil airhostess dream: Police The Kilpauk police on Thursday arrested Naveen Kumar based on CCTV footages for attempt-tomurder and sexual harassment charges. Naveen said he suspected the girl may have fallen in love with someone else. “Naveen wanted to spoil the woman’s chance of becoming an airhostess and hence he stabbed her in the face,” said a police officer quoting Naveen’s confession. Accused challenges ‘Goondas’ detention The Madras HC on Thursday sought TN’s response to a petition filed by D Sathish challenging his detention under Goondas Act for allegedly pushing a girl to death before a train in Chennai.