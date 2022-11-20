Home Cities Chennai

Heavy rainfall warning for Chennai, neighbouring districts for Nov 21, 22

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 21 and 22.

Published: 20th November 2022 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

chennai_rains_EPS88

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai and neighbouring districts may experience heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. The depression is very likely to maintain its intensity and move west-northwestwards slowly, towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coastline during the next 48 hours, a Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin said here.

The evening bulletin says, "The depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestward with a speed of 6 kmph during the past 06 hours and lay centered at 600 km east of Karaikal and 630 km southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to maintain its intensity of depression and move slowly west­northwestwards towards north Tamilnadu, Pondicherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 48 hours."

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from Sunday evening.

On November 21, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry

Heavy rain is expected in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts on November 22. 

Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist of SkyMet Weather Services Pvt Ltd, told TNIE: "The possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall is ruled out. There would be rainfall in the range of 40 mm to 50 mm in Chennai. The system is going to weaken into a well-marked or low-pressure area as it approaches the coast due to dry air pushing from the west. There would be few intense spells, but flooding rains are unlikely."

Authorities said squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off the Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till November 23. 

The LPA over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 18 moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a well-marked LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on November 19 morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil nadu rains Chennai rains low pressure area
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp