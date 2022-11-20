Heavy rainfall warning for Chennai, neighbouring districts for Nov 21, 22

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai and neighbouring districts may experience heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. The depression is very likely to maintain its intensity and move west-northwestwards slowly, towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coastline during the next 48 hours, a Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin said here.

The evening bulletin says, "The depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestward with a speed of 6 kmph during the past 06 hours and lay centered at 600 km east of Karaikal and 630 km southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to maintain its intensity of depression and move slowly west­northwestwards towards north Tamilnadu, Pondicherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 48 hours."

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from Sunday evening.

On November 21, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry

Heavy rain is expected in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts on November 22.

Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist of SkyMet Weather Services Pvt Ltd, told TNIE: "The possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall is ruled out. There would be rainfall in the range of 40 mm to 50 mm in Chennai. The system is going to weaken into a well-marked or low-pressure area as it approaches the coast due to dry air pushing from the west. There would be few intense spells, but flooding rains are unlikely."

Authorities said squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off the Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till November 23.

The LPA over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 18 moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a well-marked LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on November 19 morning.

