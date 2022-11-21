'Derogatory comment': DMK critic Kishore K Swamy arrested at Puducherry
The police said that they had issued four notices to him asking him to appear for an inquiry. As he failed to appear even after four times of sending the notice, he was arrested on Monday.
Published: 21st November 2022 12:46 PM | Last Updated: 21st November 2022 12:49 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The Cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested social media commentator Kishore K Swamy at Puducherry on Monday.
According to the police, a case was filed against him on November 3 for a derogatory comment against Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. A case was filed under sections 153, 505(1)(b) and 505(2).
The police said that they had issued four notices to him asking him to appear for an inquiry. As he failed to appear even after four times of sending the notice, he was arrested on Monday.
He will be brought to Chennai and after an inquiry, the next course of action will be decided, the police said.