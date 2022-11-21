Home Cities Chennai

'Derogatory comment': DMK critic Kishore K Swamy arrested at Puducherry

The police said that they had issued four notices to him asking him to appear for an inquiry. As he failed to appear even after four times of sending the notice, he was arrested on Monday.

Published: 21st November 2022 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Social media commentator Kishore K Swamy

Social media commentator Kishore K Swamy. (Photo | Kishore K Swamy Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cybercrime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested social media commentator Kishore K Swamy at Puducherry on Monday. 

According to the police, a case was filed against him on November 3 for a derogatory comment against Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. A case was filed under sections 153, 505(1)(b) and 505(2). 

The police said that they had issued four notices to him asking him to appear for an inquiry. As he failed to appear even after four times of sending the notice, he was arrested on Monday.

He will be brought to Chennai and after an inquiry, the next course of action will be decided, the police said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kishore K Swamy derogatory comment
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp