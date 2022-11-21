Making inclusive unions memorable

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The beaming smiles and the nervous exchanges between the couples were in sync with the tabla and mridangam wedding beats. With a Radha-Krishna idol in the background and the presence of more than 300 well-wishers in the front, Shree Geeta Bhavan Hall welcomed the couples to their mass marriage on Sunday morning. The trustees of Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust in collaboration with Tamilnadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust conducted the 11th edition of the mass marriage for persons with disabilities after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Welcoming the gathering, Manu Goel, managing trustee, Shree Geeta Bhavan Trust said, “So far, we have organised a total of 560 marriages. The funds for these marriages were borne by the trust. This year, the swayamvarams to search for the bride and groom were held in 15 locations in Tamil Nadu. Eighty-three pairs were shortlisted for counselling from 32 districts.

Finally 53 couples were selected.” After the selection, the couples were given the chance to visit the families of their partner, check their background and only appear for the next step of counselling if they were convinced. Explaining the procedures in detail, Manu added, “When clinical tests were conducted by the paramedical clinical team, legal professionals verified and checked all legal aspects of the candidates. The medical team including the gynaecologists, physicians and psychologists, checked the couple’s medical fitness.”

The marriages were conducted according to Hindu traditions and the trust provided each couple with wedding gifts. Chief Minister MK Stalin and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi blessed the couples and congratulated each of them individually after the ceremony. Stalin wished, “A wedding happening in Gopalapuram where all the great people have lived is a special achievement in itself. This is not another event, instead a family celebration. Let all your dreams come true.” Distributing the gifts, Kanimozhi said, “Inclusivity means everyone getting equal treatment and equal opportunities. No one is superior or inferior to anyone. I can proudly say that DMK has been supporting everyone equally. I am extremely happy seeing the effort Geetha Bhavan has put in for setting up this wonderful event. I extend my congratulations to everyone.’’

The Trust, with 51-year experience of serving people, hopes to help more individuals who are struggling to find a life partner. They also work in different fields including providing assistance to students, medical assistance to the needy and various other social welfare works.



