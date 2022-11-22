Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: ‘99% of homeless unorganised sector not enrolled with board’

Around 96% of the respondents belonged to Scheduled Castes and most were located in the Royapuram zone and neighbouring areas.

Published: 22nd November 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

A survey conducted by IRCDUC found that 372 homeless persons were not enrolled with the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers’ Welfare Board | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A survey of around 400 unorganised workers in the city has shown that 99% of workers in homeless situations were not enrolled with the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers’ Welfare Board which is essential for availing financial aid such as for marriages of children, education and pension benefits, among others.

The survey conducted by the Information & Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) surveyed 372 respondents in homeless situations- 114 of them were street vendors, 98 were engaged in domestic work, 68 were auto drivers and others were manual labourers, construction workers, cooks etc. Around 96% of the respondents belonged to Scheduled Castes and most were located in the Royapuram zone and neighbouring areas.

By enrolling with the board, unorganised workers are eligible for education assistance for their children- up to Rs 8,000 (for professional PG courses with hostel facilities) with Rs 1,000-Rs 1,500 for students studying in classes 10, 11 and 12. They are also eligible for marriage assistance (up to Rs 5,000 for women) and maternity assistance of Rs 6,000.

Even with multiple benefits for women, most of the respondents, of whom 65% were women, said that they were not registered with the board and were unaware of the benefits they were entitled to. Through the board, workers were also eligible for aid in case of personal accidents which may help many manual labourers and auto drivers who are prone to these risks. An assistance of `20,000 in case of natural deaths and `5,000 for funeral expenses are also offered.

“Even during the pandemic, there were additional benefits for registered members. We surveyed workers who were homeless since they were more vulnerable and for whom these benefits would make a world of difference,” said Vanessa Peter, founder of IRCDUC.

While lack of awareness was the primary cause for concern, the process of enrolment was a challenge on its own, she added. Documents including a bonafide certificate and bank passbooks are required for registration apart from identity proof and other documents, which many families in homeless conditions do not possess.

As a first step, the report recommended holding enrolment camps in places where urban homeless families reside in large numbers after coordination meetings with NGOs and other institutions, along with regular awareness drives for reiterating the importance of enrolling with the board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers’ Welfare Board
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp