Chennai Airport's efficiency in handling passenger, baggage processing time to increase from next year

Airports Authority of India has appointed Celibi Airport Services India and Globe Ground India as additional GHAs and this would reduce passenger and baggage processing time.

Published: 22nd November 2022 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Airport

Passengers wait at the Chennai airport. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The operational efficiency and handling capacity at Chennai Airport is going to increase substantially next year with the appointment of two additional Ground Handling Agencies (GHA’s) at Chennai International Airport through Global Tender.

Airports Authority of India has appointed Celibi Airport Services India and Globe Ground India as additional GHAs and this would reduce passenger and baggage processing time. This would also provide airlines with an option to select from three different GHAs as against the existing single agency.

Both Celibi and Globe have a strong base in India and are currently operating in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad etc. These agencies will be providing Ground handling services to various airlines operating at Chennai International Airport along with the existing agency AIASL.

Considered to be having vast experience in handling operations at major airports in the country, the appointed agencies will commence their operations by January 2023 after completing regulatory formalities.

The new agencies will bring in the latest technologies and equipment for handling flights which will not only improve the quality standards at Airport but also enhance the overall safety on the ramp side. Further, the commencement of operations by these two agencies would generate abundant employment opportunities as they are expected to recruit around 4000 manpower in phases at different levels.

There is a huge takeaway in terms of cutting down emissions as the majority of their equipment are battery operated or fuelled by CNG as per the terms and conditions of the contract thereby reducing carbon footprint, an airport spokesman said.

