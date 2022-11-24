Chennai-based chartered accountant excels at golf tourney

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai-based chartered accountant and member of Tamilnadu Golf Federation, Chennai, NM Ilangumaran won the ‘Closest to the Pin’ in BMW Golf Cup 2022.

The exclusive, invitation-only BMW Golf Cup 2022 had 18 tournaments held across 13 cities. Over 1,500 amateur golfers participated. The winners from these regional tournaments competed in the National Final of the BMW Golf Cup 2022 and Ilangumaran was selected for the Final tournament from this region.

India is one of 50 participating countries at the World Final of BMW Golf Cup 2022. The winner in the Final tournament will participate in the BMW International Golf in Mauritius.

In the finals, where 46 golfers participated and Chennai-based Ilangumaran won ‘Closest to the Pin’, which in golfing terms refer to the golfer whose ball is, well, closest to the pin. He received the award from Anitya Chand, BMW tournament director, and cricketer Ajit Agarkar.

