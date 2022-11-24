CM Stalin inaugurates new projects in Kolathur

Home Cities Chennai

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated various completed projects and laid the foundation stones for several new projects in his Assembly constituency Kolathur on Wednesday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin interacts with students at Chennai high School in Perambur, during the inauguration of renovated classrooms on Wednesday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated various completed projects and laid the foundation stones for several new projects in his Assembly constituency Kolathur on Wednesday. Among the projects inaugurated are a playground at Theeti Thottam renovated at a cost of Rs 1.27 crore, and a comprehensive Backward Class college students’ hostel at Venus Nagar, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.75 crore.

He laid foundation stones for 37 projects, including a sewage-removal project and pumping station at Venus Nagar and Jayanthi Nagar, construction of additional classrooms and establishment of smart classrooms in a corporation school at a cost of Rs 38.98 crore.

Earlier, Stalin gave away educational assistance to teachers and students. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Backward Class Welfare Minister RS Rajakannappan, and Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya accompanied Stalin.

