CM Stalin inaugurates new projects in Kolathur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated various completed projects and laid the foundation stones for several new projects in his Assembly constituency Kolathur on Wednesday. Among the projects inaugurated are a playground at Theeti Thottam renovated at a cost of Rs 1.27 crore, and a comprehensive Backward Class college students’ hostel at Venus Nagar, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.75 crore.

He laid foundation stones for 37 projects, including a sewage-removal project and pumping station at Venus Nagar and Jayanthi Nagar, construction of additional classrooms and establishment of smart classrooms in a corporation school at a cost of Rs 38.98 crore.

Earlier, Stalin gave away educational assistance to teachers and students. Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Backward Class Welfare Minister RS Rajakannappan, and Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya accompanied Stalin.

