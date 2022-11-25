EV charging points at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport became the first in the country to set up an electric vehicle charging station at the airside. The chargers can be operated through a dedicated mobile app or a RFID card. Dr Kumar has already requested the airlines to shift to EVs within a reasonable time period.

The joint effort of Airports Authority of India, Chennai Airport, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited in setting up the EV station is in line with the nation’s commitment towards net zero in the “COP-26” held at Glasgow.

Airport director Dr Sharad Kumar and executive director and state head, Indian Oil Corporation, Tamil Nadu State Office (TNSO) V C Asokan inaugurated the facility on Thursday. This is also the first EV charging station commissioned by IOCL outside the retail outlets. Currently, a DC charger (15 kW GB-T - BEVC - 0001) and one Ac Type 2 (7.5 kW) are provided on the airside.

