Pharmacists deserve more recognition for their work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pharmacists make a significant contribution in saving lives but their work is not recognised, said P V Vijayalakshmi, Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu. The Indian Pharmacy Graduates’ Association, Tamil Nadu Branch celebrated 61st National Pharmacy Week on Saturday at the Madras Medical College old campus.

Speaking at the event, Vijayalakshmi said, during the pandemic, the pharmacists ensured drugs and medical oxygen were available. The Indian Pharmacy Graduates’ Association also honoured the best pharmacists. R Kalaiselvi, Drugs Inspector, Zone-1 was honoured with the Best Drugs Regulatory Officer. M P Muralikrishnan, Secretary, Indian Pharmacy Graduates’ Association-Tamil Nadu said, the association also distributed awareness pamphlets on the safe use of drugs.

