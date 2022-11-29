Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corp mapping dark, unsafe roads to boost safety

For now, the civic body has identified unsafe stretches in Semmencherry and Tondiarpet.

Published: 29th November 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ripon building, chennai corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation is now using a digital data collection tool to identify and map stretches in the city that lack sufficient street lights, as part of its efforts to make the city safe.

Mobile applications that allow for both crowdsourcing and data collection through image processing to identify if certain stretches of the street are safe for women based on nine parameters that includes sufficient lighting, walkways, availability of public transport, security, visibility, openness and gender usage, are used for this purpose.

The applications have been created by Safetipin, an organisation that has been working with governments to ensure public spaces are safe and inclusive for women, and the data is handed to the city corporation for action. “Some of our data is crowdsourced and we also collect data through images following which we make recommendations to the city corporation or point out where problems,” said Kalpana Viswanath, CEO of Safetipin.

In a women’s safety audit conducted by the organisation in Tondiarpet last year where it audited public places including those near schools and colleges, the audit found that 60% of mapped areas had good presence of people, 85% had public transport within reach, and 91% had adequate streetlights. But the area was lacking in terms of footpaths and walkability.

For now, the civic body has identified unsafe stretches in Semmencherry and Tondiarpet. The corporation’s gender lab has also taken up a survey of parks and is collating the data in order to see if they are safe for women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Chennai Corporation
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp