MTC bus hits car, causes pile-up near Central; one hurt

Published: 29th November 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

The bus that caused a pile-up near Central in Chennai on Monday morning | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An MTC bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit three cars and an autorickshaw near the Central railway station on Monday morning. A woman bus passenger was injured in the incident. 

The MTC bus was identified as 2A, plying between Anna Square and Kannadasan Nagar. Around 7 am, the bus crossed Pallavan Salai and climbed onto the Park Town flyover with 20 passengers.

“A few minutes later, as the bus was getting off the flyover, the signal turned red and the driver slammed the brake, but lost control of the vehicle. The bus hit an SUV in front and came to a halt,” said the police. The impact created a pile-up, with several vehicles crashing into each other. A woman travelling in the bus sustained injuries in the impact and was taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. She was sent home after treatment. The rear windshields of three cars were damaged. Traffic came to a standstill for about half an hour on the stretch.

The Anna Square Traffic investigation police registered a case. Quoting the MTC bus driver, the police said, the brake of the vehicle did not work properly, which led to the accident. After the incident, the passengers were transferred to another bus while the bus was taken to the Pallavan Salai depot. Police said the car drivers caused a commotion, demanding that the MTC pay for the damages, but were sent off after compromise talks.

