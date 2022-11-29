Home Cities Chennai

Three unidentified bodies found in and around Chennai

The Guduvanchery police registered a case and said the bones belong to a man who must have died about three months ago.

Published: 29th November 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three bodies, including those of two women, were found in different parts of the city and its suburbs on Sunday and Monday. 

An 85-year-old farmer in Guduvanchery found a skeleton when he took his cattle for grazing early on Sunday. Police said the man, S Kanniyappan from Erikarai village, initially found bones and informed the police. Before the police arrived, he found the rest of the skeleton. The Guduvanchery police registered a case and said the bones belong to a man who must have died about three months ago. “We suspect he was aged 30-40 years. We are yet to ascertain the cause of death,” said the police.

On Sunday, Triplicane police received information that a woman’s body was seen floating in the Parthasarathy temple pond. The body was sent to the RGGGH for a postmortem. Police said they are trying to identify the woman. 

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the Egmore Railway police received information about a woman lying dead on the tracks. Police said the woman in her late 30s was knocked down by a suburban train. The body was found between Chetpet and Nungambakkam railway stations. A further investigation is on to ascertain her identity.

Man attacks woman for turning down proposal 
A 26-year-old man has been arrested for harassing and attacking a woman. He allegedly asked her to marry him, and when she refused, he attacked her with a knife. The woman has been hospitalised. She had separated from her husband and was living with her children. The attacker, V Kanniyappan, got acquainted with her under the pretext of helping her with everyday chores. Another woman who was in the house during the attack also suffered injuries

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp