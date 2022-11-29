Three unidentified bodies found in and around Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three bodies, including those of two women, were found in different parts of the city and its suburbs on Sunday and Monday.

An 85-year-old farmer in Guduvanchery found a skeleton when he took his cattle for grazing early on Sunday. Police said the man, S Kanniyappan from Erikarai village, initially found bones and informed the police. Before the police arrived, he found the rest of the skeleton. The Guduvanchery police registered a case and said the bones belong to a man who must have died about three months ago. “We suspect he was aged 30-40 years. We are yet to ascertain the cause of death,” said the police.

On Sunday, Triplicane police received information that a woman’s body was seen floating in the Parthasarathy temple pond. The body was sent to the RGGGH for a postmortem. Police said they are trying to identify the woman.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the Egmore Railway police received information about a woman lying dead on the tracks. Police said the woman in her late 30s was knocked down by a suburban train. The body was found between Chetpet and Nungambakkam railway stations. A further investigation is on to ascertain her identity.

Man attacks woman for turning down proposal

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for harassing and attacking a woman. He allegedly asked her to marry him, and when she refused, he attacked her with a knife. The woman has been hospitalised. She had separated from her husband and was living with her children. The attacker, V Kanniyappan, got acquainted with her under the pretext of helping her with everyday chores. Another woman who was in the house during the attack also suffered injuries

