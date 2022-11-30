Home Cities Chennai

99% of lease dues pending: Corpn

Only Rs 2.69 crore, out of Rs 420 crore, collected by Chennai corporation till March last year

Published: 30th November 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation council meeting underway at the Rippon Building in Chennai on Tuesday

Corporation council meeting underway at the Rippon Building in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Till March last year, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had only made revenue of Rs 2.69 crore (0.65%) as against the expected `419.52 crores from land leased out for various commercial and non-commercial purposes, said K Dhana Sekaran, the accounts committee chairman. Out of the total dues, educational institutions are yet to pay `248.95 crores, he said.

Speaking at the council meeting in the Ripon Building on Tuesday, he said, as per available records, the GCC has leased out 446 properties. From the 201 lands leased out in Wall Tax Road to commercial establishments, the corporation is yet to get Rs 92.91 crore. Pending dues of Rs 45.7 crore from 75 lands for commercial establishments in other areas, Rs 8 crore from residential properties, Rs 3.96 crore from NGOs and Rs 2.75 crore from religious institutions are pending, resulting in substantial losses to the Land & Estates department.

The corporation is also fighting 62 litigations in connection with the leased lands. “Apart from 446 properties on digital records, there are several lands owned by the corporation, for which records are not properly maintained, leading to encroachments,” Dhana Sekaran said.

As for property tax, cheques amounting to Rs 11.78 crore have bounced in the last five years, he added and questioned why the corporation should not initiate legal action in such cases. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said most of the lands leased were before 1976.

In 2018, the rates were set at 14% of the guideline value for commercial properties and 7% for non-commercial properties. However, it exceeded Rs 200 crore for some properties and several parties moved to court. Following this, the corporation has sent suggestions to the state government for rationalised rates at the policy level.

Valluvar Kottam flyover: Land acquisition soon
Chennai: The city corporation will soon start acquiring land worth Rs 61.68 crore for the flyover proposed at the Valluvar Kottam Junction. A resolution to this effect was adopted by the corporation council on Tuesday. Of the 10,897 sq m to be acquired, 8,014 sq m belongs to the government. Land in Nungambakkam, T Nagar and Mylapore was proposed to be taken over. The project is estimated to cost Rs 178 crores.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Chennai Corporation lease
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp