Apollo doctors perform rare brain bypass surgery on twins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors of Apollo Proton Cancer Centre claim to have performed Asia’s first brain bypass surgery on eight-year-old twins who were diagnosed with Moyamoya Disease, a disorder that reduces blood flow to the brain.

Due to the condition, the twins had developed jerky movements in the right hand and leg. A brain MRI showed blood supply was significantly compromised, especially on the left. These episodes originally thought to be seizures were a form of multiple mini-strokes often called limb-shaking epilepsy and the children were referred to the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre.

A team led by Dr Roopesh Kumar, senior consultant, and neurosurgeon at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, examined the children and offered surgical intervention via a brain bypass surgery wherein the blood supply from the skin of the head would be diverted into the brain through a window created on the skull bone. This would facilitate uninterrupted blood flow to the brain without the risk of developing strokes. The procedure showed a successful outcome, and the patients recovered well. Consecutive scans showed improved blood circulation on the left side of the brain.

New parking facility at Airport to open on Dec 4

The first phase of the new integrated terminal building (NITB) of Chennai Airport and the new multi-level car parking (MLCP) will be inaugurated in December, said airport director Dr Sharad Kumar. The MLCP will be put into operation on December 4.

New Parking rates

Up to 30 minutes:

2-wheelers: Rs 20 Cars: Rs 75

30 minutes to one hour:

2-wheelers: Rs 20 Cars: Rs 100

One Hour to 2 hour:

2-wheelers: Rs 30 cars: Rs 150

2 hour to 3 hour:

2-wheelers: Rs 40 Cars: Rs 200

3-hour to 4-hour:

2-wheelers: Rs 50 cars: Rs 250

4hour to five hour

2-wheelers: Rs 55 Cars: Rs 280

5 hour to 6 hour:

2-wheelers: Rs 60 Cars: Rs 310

6 hour to 7 hour:

2-wheelers: Rs 65 Cars: Rs 340

CHENNAI: Doctors of Apollo Proton Cancer Centre claim to have performed Asia’s first brain bypass surgery on eight-year-old twins who were diagnosed with Moyamoya Disease, a disorder that reduces blood flow to the brain. Due to the condition, the twins had developed jerky movements in the right hand and leg. A brain MRI showed blood supply was significantly compromised, especially on the left. These episodes originally thought to be seizures were a form of multiple mini-strokes often called limb-shaking epilepsy and the children were referred to the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre. A team led by Dr Roopesh Kumar, senior consultant, and neurosurgeon at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, examined the children and offered surgical intervention via a brain bypass surgery wherein the blood supply from the skin of the head would be diverted into the brain through a window created on the skull bone. This would facilitate uninterrupted blood flow to the brain without the risk of developing strokes. The procedure showed a successful outcome, and the patients recovered well. Consecutive scans showed improved blood circulation on the left side of the brain. New parking facility at Airport to open on Dec 4 The first phase of the new integrated terminal building (NITB) of Chennai Airport and the new multi-level car parking (MLCP) will be inaugurated in December, said airport director Dr Sharad Kumar. The MLCP will be put into operation on December 4. New Parking rates Up to 30 minutes: 2-wheelers: Rs 20 Cars: Rs 75 30 minutes to one hour: 2-wheelers: Rs 20 Cars: Rs 100 One Hour to 2 hour: 2-wheelers: Rs 30 cars: Rs 150 2 hour to 3 hour: 2-wheelers: Rs 40 Cars: Rs 200 3-hour to 4-hour: 2-wheelers: Rs 50 cars: Rs 250 4hour to five hour 2-wheelers: Rs 55 Cars: Rs 280 5 hour to 6 hour: 2-wheelers: Rs 60 Cars: Rs 310 6 hour to 7 hour: 2-wheelers: Rs 65 Cars: Rs 340