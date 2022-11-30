Home Cities Chennai

Govt sanction for biomining project awaited

The civic body proposes to reclaim, through biomining, the 252 acres of land which has accumulated 66.52 lakh legacy solid waste, gradually dumped since the 1980s.

Published: 30th November 2022 06:28 AM

Biomining | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation sought administrative sanction from the state government to reclaim the Kodungaiyur dump yard, an estimated  cost of Rs 640 crore. This was based on a detailed feasibility report to Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL).

The biomining work will be carried out in six packages. The Union government will finance 25% of the estimated project cost under the Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0, while the State Government will take up 16% of the cost. Including social and environmental costs, the corporation will spend`385.64 crore (59%) through its revenue and external funding for the project period of two years.

