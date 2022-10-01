Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Man kills wife, stages suicide drama, held

A 48-year-old man was arrested for murdering his second wife and staging it as a suicide in Washermenpet on Thursday night.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 48-year-old man was arrested for murdering his second wife and staging it as a suicide in Washermenpet on Thursday night. The accused M Shahjahan is a resident of Nainiappan Garden and works at a leather firm in the locality, said the police. After the death of his first wife, 15 years ago, Shahjahan married Haseena Begam (37) in 2016.

“Shahjahan who was blessed with a son in his first marriage wanted another child. However, after several failed attempts they began to fight and blame each other for the failure,” said a senior police officer. On Thursday night, Shahjahan called his mother-in-law Sabira Begam over the phone and said his daughter had suffered an electric shock and was lying unconscious. 

Sabira Begam rushed to their place and informed Washermenpet police, and said she suspected foul play in her daughter’s death. Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Stanley Government Hospital for a postmortem. The postmortem report revealed Haseena had been suffocated. When questioned, Shahjahan confessed to having smothered her with a pillow after a fight.

