Drive against drugs: 14 held in a week in Chennai

In a drive held between September 23 and September 29 against drugs, the city police booked eight cases and arrested 14 people.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a drive held between September 23 and September 29 against drugs, the city police booked eight cases and arrested 14 people. The police recovered 46.58 kg of ganja, eight mobile phones, one two-wheeler and `450 in cash. Of the total amount, Thoraipakkam police seized the highest amount.

On Tuesday, based on a tip-off, the police arrested two people for allegedly possessing ganja. They were identified as Jasin Utin (27) and Saiful Islam (35). Both hailing from Tripura. The police recovered 20.5 kg of ganja. The city police are conducting a special drive across Chennai to curb the illegal trade and use of drugs. Titled the Drive Against Drugs, the drive aims to reduce the use of drugs in the society. This drive was launched on the orders of Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

