Chennai Metro: 61 lakh rides taken in September, highest this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 2.46 lakh commuters availed the services of Chennai Metro on Friday alone. The ridership in September rose to 61.12 lakh, the highest this year. In August, Chennai Metro recorded a passenger flow of 56.66 lakh. In the first nine months this year, 4.18 crore used the Metro. The average daily ridership to break even is 4.33 lakh, as per a detailed project report. Around 4.98 lakh passengers bought QR-code tickets, and 38.23 lakh bought travel cards this month.

Winners of the monthly lucky draw (August 21 to September 20) were selected at the Koyambedu Metro Station on Friday. The 10 commuters who took the most rides were given a gift voucher or product worth up to Rs 2,000 and a travel card for unlimited rides within 30 days. This aims at encouraging people to use the Metro. Rajesh Chathurvedi, director (systems and operations), CMRL, presided over the event.

CHENNAI: More than 2.46 lakh commuters availed the services of Chennai Metro on Friday alone. The ridership in September rose to 61.12 lakh, the highest this year. In August, Chennai Metro recorded a passenger flow of 56.66 lakh. In the first nine months this year, 4.18 crore used the Metro. The average daily ridership to break even is 4.33 lakh, as per a detailed project report. Around 4.98 lakh passengers bought QR-code tickets, and 38.23 lakh bought travel cards this month. Winners of the monthly lucky draw (August 21 to September 20) were selected at the Koyambedu Metro Station on Friday. The 10 commuters who took the most rides were given a gift voucher or product worth up to Rs 2,000 and a travel card for unlimited rides within 30 days. This aims at encouraging people to use the Metro. Rajesh Chathurvedi, director (systems and operations), CMRL, presided over the event.