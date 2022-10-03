Home Cities Chennai

Cocaine worth Rs 5.75 lakh seized from Nigerian national in Chennai

A Nigerian national was arrested near Kanathur toll gate for allegedly selling cocaine.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Nigerian national was arrested near Kanathur toll gate for allegedly selling cocaine. The police recovered Rs 5.75 lakh worth of cocaine and Rs 2.6 lakh in cash from her. The police also recovered her mobile phone.

According to Pallikaranai Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police, the woman was identified as Anyeni Monika. On Saturday, the PEW police conducted a routine check along the ECR and OMR.

During the check, they questioned Anyeni Monika, who was behaving suspiciously. The police then found out that she had 72 gm of cocaine in her possession. A case was filed by Kanathur police and the woman was arrested.

