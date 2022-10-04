Home Cities Chennai

Youth held for performing bike stunts spreads traffic awareness in Chennai

Published: 04th October 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Alex Binoy Gotla distributing awareness pamphlets on Eldams Road | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following a Madras High Court order, a 22-year-old youth, who was arrested for performing bike stunts on Anna Salai, was seen distributing traffic rules awareness pamphlets at the Teynampet and Mount Road Junction on Monday. This was part of the conditions while granting him anticipatory bail on September 21.

As per the order dated September 21, the man identified as Alex Binoy Gotla, should “report before the duty doctor, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai in Trauma Ward, from Tuesday to Saturday at 8 am and stay there till noon and assist the ward boys to take care of the patients for three weeks from the date of execution of sureties. He shall also submit a one-page report daily about his experience to the duty doctor and thereafter, the Dean shall forward the reports submitted by him at the end of three weeks to this court.”

He should also be present at the Teynampet Mount Road Junction signal for three weeks between 9:30 and 10:30 am and 5:30 and 6:30 pm and hand out pamphlets with awareness messages about drunk driving, reckless driving, and the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets. The petitioner must pay printing expenses for the pamphlets, the order said.

The court had also directed him to upload a video on his social media profile “against reckless driving, drunken driving and insisting on wearing helmets and seat belts during driving.” The court brought out the order as it noted the petitioner’s age and stated that if he were detained and imprisoned, it would harm his future.

Comments

