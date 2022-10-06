Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation gives work orders for 42 new parks

Of these parks, two are to come up in Thiruvottiyur’s Ashok Avenue and Hansa Gems area at an estimated cost of Rs 76 lakh.

A file picture of a corporation park in Chennai. Under Singara Chennai 2.0, 42 parks will be constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has issued work orders for the construction of 42 new parks and 11 playgrounds in the city at a cost of around Rs 20 crore. Under Singara Chennai 2.0, the parks are to be constructed at a cost of Rs 16.19 crore and the playfields at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore.

The new parks will have walkways, children’s play areas, open gym equipment, painted compound walls, landscaping, and traditional tree varieties along with basic toilet and drinking water facilities for visitors.

Of these parks, two are to come up in Thiruvottiyur’s Ashok Avenue and Hansa Gems area at an estimated cost of Rs 76 lakh. Thiruvottiyur residents have been demanding new parks since the zone has the least number of parks in the city.

Eight other parks will come up in Madhavaram, including in Meenambal Avenue and Thanikachalam Nagar, one in Kailasam Street in Tondiarpet, and another in Ramdas Nagar in Royapuram. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar will get three new parks, including Stephenson Road and Perambur Barracks Road.

Ambattur and Valasaravakkam are set to get seven parks each in areas including Padi Kuppam Main road and Nakkeeran Road in Ambattur and Ganga Nagar and TNHB Colony in Valasaravakkam. Three parks in Adyar, one in Perungudi and nine in Sholinganallur are to come up in areas including Balaji Nagar, Nehru Salai and Thiruvallur Street.

“The places have been identified based on the availability of space and OSR lands which is why some of the central zones like Kodambakkam and Teynampet have not featured in the list,” said a corporation official.

The work will be completed soon, as per the deadlines mentioned in the contract, the official added. The city corporation currently maintains 738 parks along with 220 playfields, 173 gyms and 204 children’s parks under its parks and playfields department.

