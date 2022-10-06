Hot ‘N’ happening: Hyundai Venue’s N Line in India zips past its other variants

Home Cities Chennai

But the sporty makeover and cosmetic changes are very striking. It features a bold dark chrome front grille with the logo, exclusive bumper, skid plates and roof rails with red inserts.

Hyundai Venue’s N Line

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The N brand concept from the Korean automaker Hyundai Motors was born in 2012. Hyundai’s ‘N’ represents two elements.

First, the Namyang district in South Korea — the birthplace of the N brand and the location of Hyundai’s Global R&D Centre. Second, the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany, which is home to Hyundai’s Technical Centre. All N cars are made to be fun to drive supported by the three N DNA pillars.

Let’s have a look at Hyundai Venue’s N line treatment — ability, everyday drive, race track capability.

The Striking Look

The ‘N Line’ cars introduced in India are not exactly the ‘N’. It is styled as N car, but the technical difference from normal cars is the bare minimum. The latest Venue N Line follows the same pattern. A little more weight to the steering, a little more stiffening to suspension, sports car-like exhaust sound tuning and all 4 disc brakes — this is the whole list of technical improvements the model has over its standard variant siblings.

In total, there are 30 unique and exclusive elements in the N-line.

But the sporty makeover and cosmetic changes are very striking. It features a bold dark chrome front grille with the logo, exclusive bumper, skid plates and roof rails with red inserts. The side profile is characterised by 16-inch diamond cut alloys with N branding. It has red front brake callipers too. To give a dynamic look in the rear, N Line has a tailgate spoiler.

The rear bumper with red inserts on the skid plate and the twin tip muffler adds to the SUV’s muscular and athletic look. The cabin has a black interior with red inserts. Seats, 3-spoke steering wheel and gear knob have N branding. Red ambient lighting, metal pedals and dark metal finish door handles are the other elements. Apart from these, there is a dash camera too.

The VENUE N Line is powered by a 1 l Turbo GDi petrol engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). It has a peak power of 120 HP and a maximum torque of 172 Nm. N-Line comes in two variants. The venue comes in two variants; N6 has priced at Rs 12.16 lakh and N8 at Rs 13.15 lakh.

