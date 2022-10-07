Monsoon may start in 20 days, 121 shelters ready in coastal districts in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Thursday said 121 multipurpose shelters have been kept ready to accommodate 1.13 lakh people in coastal districts during emergencies in northeast monsoon season. In other districts, 4,973 schools, community halls and marriage halls have been identified for setting up relief camps, Ramachandran said.

Meanwhile, the regional meteorological centre in Chennai said the northeast monsoon is likely to begin in TN in the last week of October. Talking to reporters in Chennai, the minister said steps have been taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of milk, milk powder, and other essential commodities through ration shops across the State as part of monsoon contingency measures.

Tamil Nadu minister KKSSR

Ramachandran



“Steps are on to complete stormwater drain work in Chennai by October 15. As many as 2,897 earthmovers, 2,115 generators, 483 water evacuators, 3,915 tree-cutting machines, 5,900 catamarans and 48,100 motor boats and 5,800 mechanised boats have been kept ready for relief work,” he said.

During the northeast monsoon (October to December), Tamil Nadu usually gets 448 mm of rain. This year, according to weather forecasts, the State is likely to receive 35 per cent to 75 per cent excess rain during the season, Ramachandran said.

A State Control Centre is functioning round the clock in Chepauk and people can contact the toll-free number 1070 for emergency assistance. At the districts, toll-free number 1077 can be contacted. Besides, people can also lodge complaints through Whatsapp at 94458 69848. Weather forecasts are being shared through the TNSMART app, the minister said.

Disaster management training has been provided to 65,000 first responders in 14 coastal districts and in the Nilgiris district. So far, 1.51 lakh first responders have been identified in these districts. In 16 districts prone to disasters, 5,500 volunteers have been trained in tracing missing people.

Eleven teams of the National Disaster Response Force and five teams of the State Disaster Response Force are also kept ready. Ninety helicopter landing centres have also been readied across the State.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said, "Based on weather forecast models, the northeast monsoon is likely to start by the fourth week of this month."

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is on in several parts of the country, and this would eventually pave the way for the onset of the northeast monsoon. Usually, southwest monsoon withdraws completely by October 15-20.

Chennai and other neighbouring districts may continue to get rainfall for the next few days due to a cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and its neighbourhood, Balachandran said. Some parts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet recorded as high as 7cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday.

The met office has forecast heavy rain on Friday over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Pudukkottai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai districts.

