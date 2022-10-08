Home Cities Chennai

Work begins for Bojaraja Nagar subway in Chennai

The work to construct a limited-use subway between Washermenpet and Korukkupet stations at Bojaraja Nagar in wards 52 and 53 in the Royapuram zone began on Friday.

Published: 08th October 2022

Subway

Image used for representational purpose only | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The work to construct a limited-use subway between Washermenpet and Korukkupet stations at Bojaraja Nagar in wards 52 and 53 in the Royapuram zone began on Friday. The subway which will connect Bojaraja Nagar to Kannan Street will help skip level-crossing 11A.

It was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sekar Babu and Mayor R Priya.

While the total length of the subway will be 207m, 37m will be constructed by the railways and the remaining 170m by the Chennai Corporation. The total cost of the subway is Rs 20 crore. The corporation has given Rs 6.6 crore to the Railways for the work. The corporation will spend Rs 13.4 crore to construct the subway and service roads sanctioned under the Capital Grants Fund.

The administrative sanction for the construction was provided by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department on May 9. The design and drawings prepared by the contractor have been vetted by the IIT-Madras. Elected representatives and corporation officials participated in the function.

Comments

