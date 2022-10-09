AirPhysio respiratory devices launched in India

Home Cities Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AirPhysio, the Australian-made respiratory device that helps clean the lungs of mucus and pollutants has partnered with Medsmart to make their devices available in India.

According to a release from AirPhysio, the product was launched on Saturday in the presence of Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, and Australian cricketer Brett Lee. AirPhysio is currently working with the University of Sharjah for a clinical trial to help long Covid patients and MGM College of Physical Therapy in Mumbai for a clinical trial for people who survived ventilator conditions.

“We have seen some amazing reviews and results from people using our devices and we want to see how our devices can help make a bigger impact in India,” the release quoted Paul O’Brien, global CEO of AirPhysio and Better Breathing Group as saying. 

