PWD removes encroachers from Adambakkam lake

Published: 10th October 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

PWD officials removing encroachments from Adambakkam lake | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A local business has allegedly been attempting to fill up a small part of the Adambakkam lake. On Sunday, a portion of the lake was found covered and flattened with soil. Residents who spotted it informed the PWD officials.

“I had gone to the spot to see if the water hyacinths are cleared and if the lake can store more water this monsoon. To my shock, I found someone was trying to encroach the waterbody and informed other residents in our association,” said Shreeraam Mahalingam, a resident of Alandur.

When the issue was brought to their notice, PWD officials visited the lake. The officials, however, said they did not know who was behind the activity and what is their motive. “Locals said that it is the work of local shop owners but we are not sure. Whatever the case may be, we have asked our men to remove the soil and restore the lake,” a PWD official said.

The official said to prevent any such attempts they will construct a bund. “This will take a week,” the official added. Authorities, however, have not finished clearing the water hyacinth from the lake as part of monsoon preparedness. Residents said only a portion of the lake had been removed and work was still ongoing. The desilting of Veerangal Odai is also not yet completed and work is ongoing.

