Adyar Eco Park: 100 can visit at a time

The cap on the number of visitors allowed into Tholkappia Poonga or the Adyar Eco Park has been increased from 60 to 100 for each session.

File photo of Adyar Eco Park | Express

Visitors are allowed in the park that is considered an ecological landmark, in four sessions- for walking from 6:30 am to 8 am and 4:30 pm to 6pm and a guided tour for the general public from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and for educational tours from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The guided tour has also been increased from three days a week to Monday-Saturday every week (except public holidays) for a charge of `20 per head. The ‘environmental educational programme’ for schools and colleges are charged at `10 per person.

Walking is allowed on all days except public holidays. One time walking permits are for Rs 20 per head while monthly passes for Rs 500 a person, three-month passes for `1,500, six-month passes for Rs 2,500 and yearly permits for Rs 5,000 are available. The walking track within the park is 3.2 km long.

The Tamil Nadu Government, through the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust, renovated 58 acres of the Adyar Estuary area to create the Tholkappiya poonga (Adyar Eco Park) in 2011. However, entry into the eco park was restricted since the park was considered an ecologically sensitive area. 

The park was opened up to the public for the first time in May this year, by CM MK Stalin. Apart from increasing the visitors allowed on a daily basis, online booking has also been opened now; visitors can book at https://www.chennairivers.gov.in/

