Pulianthope goes without water supply for a month

As of 11 October, work is being undertaken by metro water to repair and replace the pipes while the stormwater drain work is around 95% complete.

Published: 12th October 2022 07:55 AM

Work is being undertaken by metro water to repair and replace damaged pipes on Pulianthope High Road on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Residents off Pulianthope High Road have been cut off from the metro water supply for over a month now because the stormwater drain work undertaken on the stretch has allegedly damaged the supply lines.

As of Tuesday, work is being undertaken by metro water to repair and replace the pipes while the stormwater drain work is around 95% complete. “Ever since the stormwater drain work started, we stopped receiving water supply. It has been a month and we are not sure when the services will resume.

Those of us who have borewells are relying on them,” said Chakravarthi S, a resident of Pulianthope. Pulianthope, especially Pulianthope High Road, was identified as one of the critical areas in the list of inundation-prone areas that was compiled by the civic body after the rains last year.

Last year, corporation staff including malaria workers were engaged in draining water with pumps and releasing it into stormwater drain openings following the showers. After discussing with field engineers, construction of new stormwater drains to replace the defunct drains that had low carrying capacity, was taken up this year at an estimated cost of Rs 7.10 crore.

“The area is usually severely waterlogged after even moderate rains so we are happy that new drains have been constructed but ironically, just as it was nearing completion, we are suffering from drinking water issues,” said Arockiyaraj P who runs a petty shop.

When contacted corporation officials said that while the stormwater drain work was almost complete, some parts of the adjacent metro water pipelines were damaged but metro water was carrying out repair works. “Both the departments are coordinating and we will make sure that there is no inundation this time. The water issue is temporary and metro water is simultaneously carrying out work to rectify it,” said a corporation official.

