The kind to celebrate and learn

The Kindness Foundation is hosting its first The Kindness Carnival, a fun fest of stalls, workshops, bakeries, open mics and more.

Published: 13th October 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Whether it is the political situation in Iran, new laws in the USA or even the soaring petrol prices hitting closer home, the world is a chaotic place to live in right now. In times like these, it is difficult to see the good in others and ourselves. But to help us do so, The Kindness Foundation is hosting its first The Kindness Carnival, a fun fest of stalls, workshops, bakeries, open mics and more.

The proceeds from the same will go to the Foundation’s outreach programme.  “The foundation works with whatever it takes to make it a kinder world and spread those messages with tangible tools. With the carnival, we are trying to break down the concept of kindness and its many layers. We have divided the same into 10 subcategories and we are getting people to adopt one or two themes.So, it is not just a bazaar selling goods; there is messaging underlying every stall or workshop,” says Mahima Poddar, founder. 

These themes will be taken forth by the children who are running 80 per cent of the stalls in experiential styles. Games, sales and other activities will all tie together into small messages, she notes. “We have a child selling lemonade — one sweet and one bitter. Once you mention which lemonade you like (obviously the sweet one), they will explain how words are like this lemonade; the sweeter ones are easier to consume. We also have workshops where kids with a certain talent are offering to teach the same to other people (one girl will be teaching self defence in a workshop called ‘Fight like a girl’),” she adds. 

The carnival will also see a youth bakery run by young chefs (some as young as seven years old) and an open mic where anyone can perform an original piece on something they are passionate about. “Through our programmes, if people walk back with even one thing that impacts their lives in even a tiny way, it will be a success…I do not need to elaborate on how dark the climate is getting around us. When we look at the world, there is so much going on. We can’t help thinking if, at a higher level, there was a patient, kind, and compassionate voice, that things may not have been this drastic,” she concludes. 

The event will take place on October 15 at Fika, Adyar. Entry fee for people above 6 years of age is `100. To attend workshops, register ahead of time on 9344502996.

