Use separate bins for different waste: Chennai Corporation to shops

Shops that dump waste on streets or footpaths are liable for a fine of `500 under the Solid Waste Management Bylaws 2019.

Published: 13th October 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ripon building, chennai corporation

Greater Chennai Corporation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city corporation has asked all shops to maintain two separate dustbins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Shops that dump waste on streets or footpaths are liable for a fine of `500 under the Solid Waste Management Bylaws 2019.

So far, the corporation has identified 78,136 shops in its limits. Of them, 26,242 already collect biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste in separate dustbins, the civic body said in a statement on Wednesday.

 It added that residents of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar and parts of Ambattur (where the corporation handles waste collection) may call 1913 (toll free) to raise complaints regarding shops that violate the rules.

People residing in areas where waste collection is handled by Urbaser Sumeet may call 89255 22069 or 1913. Those in areas under Chennai Enviro may call 1800 833 5656.

