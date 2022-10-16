Home Cities Chennai

Drunk rowdy attacks cops with beer bottle in Chennai

Two police constables were injured allegedly after a history-sheeter hit them with a beer bottle on Friday night.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two police constables were injured allegedly after a history-sheeter hit them with a beer bottle on Friday night. Mani  (30) was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Nandagopal was admitted to a private hospital and Royappan was treated as an outpatient. DGP Sylendra Babu visited them on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp