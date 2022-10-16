Drunk rowdy attacks cops with beer bottle in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two police constables were injured allegedly after a history-sheeter hit them with a beer bottle on Friday night. Mani (30) was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Nandagopal was admitted to a private hospital and Royappan was treated as an outpatient. DGP Sylendra Babu visited them on Saturday.
