Painting palette

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dad wants white, mom wants blue, and the children want red or black. You can overhear this discussion in any household where planning for a new car takes place. But in India, finally what happens is that the sales executive at the dealership says which colour is readily available and the family falls for it if they are not ready to wait for long to get their favourite sizzling colour!

That is the practical side of the issue. However, across the globe, the colour of the car is very important, as in buying a dress. We can see many cars in flashy colours out there and that may make us think that such colours lead the roadshow. But is that the real picture? What is the trend in car colours? Let’s go through some facts. Also, you can change the colour of your existing car. We explain that too.

TRENDS

The auto industry is busy experimenting with colours to attract or influence buyers, whose attitudes change very fast. So we see an array of wow-making colours for cars.

But when we count, white cars rule the roads across the world. For the past ten years, white has been dominating the list of customer preferences when it comes to colours. Automotive paint majors Axalta and BASF bring out colour popularity reports every year, and white is always the evergreen superstar.

Of course, there are country-specific variations in the trends.

The achromatic colours white, black, grey and silver are still the most popular globally. The images associated with them are classic, timeless, environment-friendly, simple, elegant etc. But new-gen funky, flashy colours are coming up fast eating into the share of those achromatic colours. Generally, this trend is more pronounced in small or mass-market cars.

As per the BASF report 2021, India is bucking one trend that its Asia Pacific neighbours are following.

While the achromatic colours are getting more market share elsewhere, they are down in India. Black is mostly seen in big cars and SUVs. Though black is up 7 per cent to a year ago, white and silver are down 3 per cent and grey is down 2 per cent. While the achromatic palette dropped by 1 per cent overall.

One of the most important changes is in the chromatic segment. Blue passed red as the most popular chromatic colour, in line with the rest of the globe. The family of green colours increased by 2 per cent. From teal to khaki to olive, variations of green were more popular in 2021, especially in SUVs.

Gold, golden orange, brown and beige are also gaining popularity in India. The launch advertisements of any new car influence the buyer. The colour of the car shown in the advertisements is called the communication colour. Though some fall for that, many won’t go for it in case that colour may go out of trend in a year. This is the major reason why people stick to evergreen colours like white, black, silver and grey.

COLOUR LIFE

How long does paint last on a car? ‘It depends’ is the safe answer! How we care for the vehicle matters. Generally, the paint on most modern vehicles will last about 10-15 years. But long-term exposure to sunlight and acidic substances can damage your car paint or make it age quicker. The type of paint will also be a factor.

There are two types of automotive paints Urethane and Acrylic. Now, most cars have paint made from Urethane. This one is excellent at reflecting UV rays, which gives it a lifespan of about 15 years. Acrylic is used widely for repair jobs. Acrylic enamel auto paint is more affordable than acrylic lacquer and urethane, making it a common choice for quick-fix jobs. We have to choose the type of paint depending on our needs and budget.

MATTE VS GLOSSY

Most new cars come in glossy hades nowadays. Matte finish cars are not common and hence might look premium. In India luxury brands offer matte finish in many models. Matte finish vehicles give more of a sporty and youthful look and definitely standout in the crowd. It can also hide dust and dirt easily. But it also needs more care. That is one of the reason why glossy finish is more popular. There are three types of the style metallic, solid and non-metallic.

MAKEOVER

For different reasons, we need to repaint our cars. Minor scratches to major accidents necessitate it. Such paint jobs are covered under Motor Vehicle Insurance Policies, subject to conditions. Another extreme is the passion for an all-new colour. Usually, darker colours are popular when repainting, especially the black shades. Changing glossy finish to matte is also possible.

LAW

Before changing the whole colour of the car, we need approval from the RTO. After painting, we have to get it endorsed in the RC Book too, paying the stipulated fee. The use of olive-green paint on civilian vehicles is prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act as it is meant to identify vehicles of the armed forces.

COST

For accident repair or to get a fresh look, full-body painting for a small car costs at least I20,000. As the car size and segment go up, the cost will rise to lakhs. Full body paint needs 10-20 days to complete. Colour changing or repainting with the same colour cost is almost similar.

DIY OR PROFESSIONAL PAINTING?

With e-commerce sites providing tools and paints, and YouTube channels giving lectures on how to do it, many people resort to painting their own cars. DIY painting can save you a lot of money. However, it requires extensive expertise to do a proper repainting of the car. Painting is not just spraying just the topmost layer. It needs a complete check of the body panels for any scratches, dents or rust. To be safe, go for DIY mode only if the painting is for a small area with minimum damage. In case your car needs a comprehensive job, you should seek professional help.

COLOUR PROTECTION TIPS

There are many factors affecting the colour of the car. With unpredictable rains on one side and rising mercury levels on the other, the weather conditions do a lot of harm to the shine of the car.

If possible, keep the car under a roof

Waxing and polishing will prevent scratches and scuffs to an extent

The ceramic coating protects from UV rays, bird droppings, plant sap etc

Also, one can use a car body cover

Colour popularity in India

White: 40%

Grey: 15%

Silver: 12%

Black: 10%

Blue: 8%

Red: 7%

Green: 3%

Brown: 2%

Beige: 2%

Gold: 1%

(Source: Basf Colour Report & Axalta’s 69th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report)

New launches

New & better

The leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has launched its second EV in India. The premium electric SUV, BYD-ATTO 3 is equipped with an ultra-safe Blade Battery of 60.48kWh capacity that paves way for an amazing range of 521km (ARAI). It also features an Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), seven airbags, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, a 360° camera etc. Bookings have started for the SUV. Price will be announced in December and deliveries in January 2023.

Made in India Merc EV

Mercedes Benz India has started manufacturing EQS 580, the most luxurious electric sedan, at its Pune plant. This is the first ever locally manufactured Merc EV in India and India becomes the first market outside Germany to manufacture this luxury EV. Equipped with a massive 107.8 kWh battery pack, the EQS becomes India’s longest-range EV with a range of up to 857km (ARAI certified). Though brimmed with digital, technical, safety, comfort and luxury features, the car comes with a lower price tag than that of the S Class Petrol model, because EVs attract lower GST. Within a fortnight, Merc has got 300 bookings for this model.

Power-packed

To celebrate 75 years of Jaguar sports cars, Jaguar Land Rover India is introducing a special edition for its definitive sports car, the F-Type.Powered by a supercharged 331 kW 5.0-litre V8 engine, in both coupé and convertible body styles, this special edition marks the end of model updates of the F-Type.F-Type will be a pure electric car from 2025 onwards and so the company will not make any further updates to the petrol car. The special edition gets unique interior and exterior design elements and specifications. The car will be available in a range of powerful, responsive engines including four- and eight-cylinder options, with outputs from 221 kW to 331 kW offering outstanding performance. The first customer deliveries begin in early 2023. Price is not announced yet, though bookings are open.

